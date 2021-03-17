10 most common procedures in ASCs

Cataract surgery remains the most frequently provided ASC service between 2014 and 2019, according to a recently released report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

Top 10 procedures in ASCs as of 2019:

1. Cataract with intraocular lens insert, one stage: 18.5 percent

2. Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.8 percent

3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.8 percent

4. Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.5 percent

5. Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent

6. After cataract laser surgery: 4.1 percent

7. Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent

8. Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.5 percent

9. Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent

10. Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.