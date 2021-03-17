10 most common procedures in ASCs
Cataract surgery remains the most frequently provided ASC service between 2014 and 2019, according to a recently released report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.
Top 10 procedures in ASCs as of 2019:
1. Cataract with intraocular lens insert, one stage: 18.5 percent
2. Upper GI endoscopy, biopsy: 7.8 percent
3. Colonoscopy and biopsy: 6.8 percent
4. Lesion removal colonoscopy (snare technique): 6.5 percent
5. Inject foramen epidural: lumbar, sacral: 4.6 percent
6. After cataract laser surgery: 4.1 percent
7. Inject paravertebral: lumbar, sacral: 3.4 percent
8. Injection spine: lumbar, sacral (caudal): 2.5 percent
9. Colorectal screen, high-risk individual: 2.1 percent
10. Destroy lumbar/sacral facet joint: 1.7 percent.
