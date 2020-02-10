Oklahoma ASC begins performing cardiac procedures — 3 insights

Oklahoma City-based CardioVascular Health Clinic is performing percutaneous coronary intervention as an outpatient service following CMS' decision to allow the procedure to be performed in an outpatient setting, The Oklahoman reports.

What you should know:

1. Most Medicare recipients will be eligible to have the procedure performed in an ASC.

2. CMS believes moving 5 percent of all coronary interventions to ASCs would save Medicare $20 million and would reduce beneficiary copays by $5 million in 2020.

3. CardioVascular Health Clinic is the only ASC in Oklahoma that performs specialized cardiac procedures.

