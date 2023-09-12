The physician group megadeals to know in 2023 

Here are four major physician group deals to know in 2023:

1. In February, Amazon completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical. The acquisition gave Amazon access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar physicians offices, along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members.

2. In February, Optum purchased Middletown, N.Y.-based Crystal Run Healthcare, a multispecialty physician group with over 400 providers across more than 30 locations. Crystal Run provides care across nearly 50 specialties in the Hudson Valley and lower Catskill region of New York.

3. In March, CVS Health completed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, adding more than 10,000 clinicians. CVS moved to acquire Signify in September 2022 after a bidding war for the Dallas-based company, with UnitedHealth Group, Amazon and Option Care Health as contenders.

4, In May, CVS Health completed its $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care company Oak Street Health. The deal gives CVS access to the Chicago-based company's value-based primary care network with more than 160 clinics in 21 states that primarily focus on Medicare beneficiaries.