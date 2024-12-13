Here are three updates on Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners in 2024 as reported by Becker's:

1. Optum's ASC arm, SCA Health, and private equity firm TPG are reportedly among the potential buyers of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, the third-largest ASC operator in the U.S. that oversees more than 160 centers and 4,600 affiliated physicians. Surgery Partners merged with National Surgical Healthcare in 2017, and Bain Capital later acquired a stake from H.I.G. Capital.

2. Surgery Partners and Leakwood, Kan.-based ValueHealth completed a new ASC in The Villages, Fla., in October. The ASC will offer cardiology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, podiatry and other specialty services.

3. Fort-Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health entered into an agreement with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners to develop ASC ventures across Indiana.