SCA Health adds almost 100 new surgical facilities in 2022

SCA Health, an ASC management company partnered with UnitedHealth and its subsidiary Optum Care, has added almost 100 new surgical facilities since March of 2021.

SCA now has over 320 surgical facilities, up from 230 last year. In addition, while they used to serve 8,000 physicians across 35 states, they now serve 9,200.

SCA also employees 11,300 team members and serves 1.43 million patients.

This year, SCA also started a new Surgical Management Solutions business under the direction of Optum Care.

Its operating revenue has remained at around $2 billion annually, the same as 2021.