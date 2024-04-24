HCA, SCA Health & more organizations selling off ASCs

Here are four organizations that have recently inked deals to sell ASCs.

Ascension

St. Louis-based Ascension sold four Michigan locations in Saginaw, Tawas and Standish to MyMichigan Health, including an ASC. The four locations include Ascension St. Mary's Towne Center, an ASC, wound care center, emergency department and short stay unit facility; Ascension St. Mary's of Saginaw, a 268-bed acute care inpatient facility; Ascension St. Joseph in Tawas, a 47-bed inpatient facility; and St. Mary's of Standish, a 25-critical access hospital and 29-bed skilled nursing facility.

HCA Healthcare

HCA sold Los Angeles-based West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, which includes a freestanding ASC, to UCLA Health. UCLA Health's acquisition of the 260-bed hospital, which was part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Far West division, aims to address the academic health system's patient, emergency department and operating room capacity constraints.

SCA Health

SCA Health, Optum's ASC arm, sold equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center to Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health.

Until 2018, the ASC was owned by MarinHealth, 20 local physicians and SCA Health. The center is back to being owned by MarinHealth, UCSF and 11 physician partners as SCA has relinquished its stake to the two health systems.

Additionally, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente purchased Antelope Valley Surgery Center in Lancaster, Calif., which was previously operated by SCA Health and was set to close in January before Kaiser purchased it.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health.

The acquired hospitals are Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital. The acquired ASCs are Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.