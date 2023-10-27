Amazon's prescription drones & 3 more updates

Online commerce giant and healthcare disruptor Amazon has made huge moves in healthcare recently.

Here are four updates since Sept. 26 that ASCs need to know:

1. Amazon Clinic has said in an Oct. 25 release that it shows patients pricing upfront. The service launched in November before going nationwide in August.

2. Amazon's One Medical is rebranding its Iora Health senior care clinics, which the company acquired in 2021. Iora Health senior care clinics will now be renamed One Medical Seniors.

3. Amazon has implemented its medical drone delivery in College Station, Texas, so patients can receive their prescriptions in under an hour. The delivery is available for more than 500 medications and currently at no extra charge to pharmacy customers.

4. The FTC, alongside 17 state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against Amazon alleging that the company engages in unfair monopolistic practices.