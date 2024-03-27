5 health systems selling off health facilities in the last year

Here are five health systems that have sold facilities in the last year:

1. In February, Banner Health sold a three-building outpatient medical building portfolio in Arizona for $32 million. Banner Health also sold its Peoria, Ariz.-based Banner Health Center in March 2023 for $29 million, with plans to lease it back from the new owner.

2. University Hospitals sold its Wellness Campus medical office building in Mentor, Ohio.

3. In June 2023, St. Louis-based Ascension agreed to transfer ownership of its Binghamton, N.Y.-based Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital​ and its affiliated facilities, including an ASC, to the Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

4. Dayton, Ohio-based Premier Health sold the building that houses its downtown headquarters for more than $5.5 million to Dayton-based Arkham Blue, an Ohio limited liability company.

5. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems agreed to sell three Florida hospitals to Tampa General Hospital for $294 million.