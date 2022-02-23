3 recent ASC transactions total $118M

Three ASC transactions since Feb. 17 have totaled $118 million:

1. Private equity firm IRA Capital landed $80.7 million in financing from First Citizens Bank for ASC property acquisitions in Florida and Louisiana. A three-story surgical hospital in Naples, Fla., accounted for $49.2 million of the total. The property is 86,287 rentable square feet, and it is leased to Naples Community Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center.

2. Montecito Medical Real Estate has purchased a medical office building in Virginia Beach, Va., for $21 million. The two-story, 52,000-square-foot Beach Medical Pavilion houses Gastroenterology Ltd. of Virginia Beach and OrthoVirginia.

3. A medical office building housing an ASC in Vidalia, La., was sold for $13.3 million, Capital Real Estate Group, who represented the seller, said Feb. 23. The 44,500-square-foot building is leased by the Riverpark Ambulatory Surgery Center, Merit Imaging Center, an orthopedics center, ENT clinic, gastroenterology clinic and physical therapy center.