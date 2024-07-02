3 medical office buildings changing hands in 1 week

The outpatient care industry has been active in 2024 with practice closures, clinics changing hands and the development of new centers.

Below are three recent medical office building transactions, as reported by Becker's since June 24:

1. A medical office building in Livingston, N.J., was sold to a New York-based LLC for $13.5 million.

2. Florida-based neurologist Kester Nedd, MD, acquired a Miami Lakes medical office building for $15 million.

3. A medical office building in Wellesley, Mass., sold for $24.3 million to a joint venture between Sendero Capital and TPG Angelo Gordon.