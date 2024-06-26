Florida neurologist acquires medical building

Florida-based neurologist Kester Nedd, MD, has acquired a Miami Lakes-based medical office building for $15 million, according to a June 7 report from the South Florida Business Journal.

The three-story, 52,122-square-foot facility was sold by Miami Lakes Office Park.

Dr. Nedd is the head of the Design Neuroscience Center, which is based in the facility. Most of the facility's tenants are healthcare providers.

There is currently 9,075 square feet of space available for lease in the building, the report said.