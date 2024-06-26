ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Florida neurologist acquires medical building

Claire Wallace -  

Florida-based neurologist Kester Nedd, MD, has acquired a Miami Lakes-based medical office building for $15 million, according to a June 7 report from the South Florida Business Journal.

The three-story, 52,122-square-foot facility was sold by Miami Lakes Office Park.  

Dr. Nedd is the head of the Design Neuroscience Center, which is based in the facility. Most of the facility's tenants are healthcare providers. 

There is currently 9,075 square feet of space available for lease in the building, the report said.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast