System deploying contact tracing, compliance tech at 10 ASCs

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is expanding its use of technology for electronic hand hygiene monitoring, contract tracing and equipment tracking, according to a Nov. 30 announcement.

The technology, SwipeSense, is already installed at Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Now that Novant Health has decided to use it throughout the entire system, SwipeSense will be deployed to an additional nine hospitals and 10 ASCs.

SwipeSense can track interactions among employees and patients using employee badge data, which allows leaders to generate reports identifying staff, patients and medical equipment that may have been exposed to COVID-19 or other infectious diseases.

A part of SC Johnson Professional, SwipeSense technology also offers electronic monitoring of hand hygiene compliance and asset tracking capabilities.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.