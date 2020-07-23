Outpatient surgery nurse tests positive for COVID-19

An outpatient surgery nurse with Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Hospital is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to NBC affiliate WGEM News.

The nurse, Kathleen Birsic, RN, said it was a "horrifying moment" when she found out she tested positive on July 16.

Shortly after being tested, she developed a sore throat, a fever and other coronavirus symptoms.

Now into her second week of isolation, the 56-year-old nurse is treating her symptoms with Tylenol and ibuprofen.

Twenty-four employees at Blessing Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Ms. Birsic is one of four currently off work after testing positive.

Ms. Birsic plans to return to work after a period of isolation and 72 hours being symptom-free.

"Despite what you might think, what your political views are, or how you think this virus started or what your opinion is about masks, we're all in this together," Ms. Birsic said. "The disease does not discriminate against anyone."

