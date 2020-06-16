New York updates reopening guidance for ASCs — 6 things to know

New York ASCs have received updated guidance on reopening for nonessential elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures from the state health department.

The June 14 update to the department's May 19 guidance concerns testing and capacity for ASCs, office-based surgery practices, and diagnostic and treatment centers.

Six things to know:

1. The update extends preoperative testing requirements from three days before a procedure to five days before a procedure, except in non-scheduled emergency cases where testing may not be feasible.

2. When testing isn't feasible, providers should thoroughly screen the patient and his or her history, along with taking other precautions.

3. A test should be administered as soon as possible, with any positive result prompting adherence to provider exposure protocols.

4. Tests may be administered by a third party, as long as it is a viral molecular assay meeting certain requirements.

5. ASCs, office-based surgery practices, and diagnostic and treatment centers must develop their own policies for monitoring capacity at hospitals where they would normally transfer or refer patients.

6. These facilities are still required to maintain adequate personal protective equipment, medical supplies and surgical supplies for the kinds and volumes of surgeries they will perform.

Click here for the full guidance.

