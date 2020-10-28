New Jersey ASCs can now use antigen tests in COVID-19 screening

Under new guidance from the New Jersey Department of Health, ASCs in the state may use antigen tests to screen patients for COVID-19, according to the healthcare law blog of firm Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti.

The health department previously only allowed ASCs to use molecular tests, such as the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test, to screen patients for the coronavirus.

Now-permitted antigen tests detect specific proteins on the surface of the virus. Antibody tests, which detect the presence of antibodies to COVID-19, are still not accepted screening tools.

Other rules for ASCs resuming elective surgeries and invasive procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic include:

All ASC patients must be tested for COVID-19 within six days of surgery.

ASCs may only operate on patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 if the case is urgent.

In the absence of a COVID-19 test result, the physician must consider the potential risks of proceeding and provide testimony that further delay would endanger the patient's health.

