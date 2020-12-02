27 best ASCs in Pennsylvania: Newsweek ranking

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to identify the 400 best ASCs in 25 states with the most facilities, including Pennsylvania.

The 2021 ranking took into account ASC quality data, centers' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators. The number of ASCs awarded varied by state.

Pennsylvania had 27 ASCs awarded:

1. Wills Surgery Center of Northeast (Philadelphia)

2. Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

3. Twin Rivers Endoscopy Center (Easton)

4. Surgery Center of Allentown

5. Aestique Surgical Center (Greensburg)

6. Southwestern Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pittsburgh)

7. Carbon-Schuylkill Endoscopy Center (Lehighton)

8. Brandywine Valley Endoscopy Center (Downingtown)

9. Jefferson Endoscopy Center at Bala (Bala Cynwyd)

10. Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

11. Wills Eye Surgery Center in Plymouth Meeting (Conshohocken)

12. Hershey Endoscopy Center

13. Dr. Roy A. Himelfarb Surgery Center (Chambersburg)

14. Turks Head Surgery Center (West Chester)

15. Paoli Surgery Center

16. Monroeville Surgery Center

17. Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center (Stroudsburg)

18. Geisinger Gray's Woods Outpatient Surgery & Endoscopy Center (Port Matilda)

19. Abington Surgical Center (Willow Grove)

21. Hartman Eye Group (Greensburg)

22. Penn Gastroenterology Radnor

23. Mt. Pleasant Surgery Center (Mount Pleasant)

24. Harrisburg Endoscopy & Surgery Center

25. Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh)

26. Allegheny Health Network-Outpatient Center Westmoreland (Greenburg)

27. Bethlehem Endoscopy Center

