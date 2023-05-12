UnitedHealth in the headlines: 21 updates in 60 days

Here are 21 UnitedHealth stories Becker's has covered about UnitedHealth Group, parent company of Optum Health and ASC management company SCA Health, from the last 60 days:
- EHR vendor Athenahealth named George Hamilton chief corporate strategy and development officer. He was formerly vice president of strategy and business development at UnitedHealth Group.
- Envision Healthcare, a physician services company, was awarded $91.2 million in its arbitration against United Healthcare for underpayment of essential medical care from 2017 to 2018 while the two had an in-network agreement.
- UnitedHealthcare made nine changes to its reimbursement policies for its commercial, individual and family, and Medicare Advantage plans. Here are nine changes to know in the coming months.
- UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty was paid 331 times more than the company's median employee in 2022.
- UnitedHealth Group was one of 17 payers named among the nation's best employers for diversity by Forbes.
- UnitedHealth Group's chief legal officer Rupert Bondy received a total compensation package of $11.3 million in 2022 as the company fought the Justice Department's attempt to block an acquisition of data company Change Healthcare.
- UnitedHealth Group's recently acquired LHC Group is buying Delaware-based home health company Summit Home Care.
- UnitedHealth Group was one of 12 payers named among the nation's most trustworthy companies in 2023 by Newsweek.
- UnitedHealthcare's plans to implement a gold-card program in 2024 might cut another 10 percent of its prior authorization volumes on top of a 20 percent reduction that will roll out this summer, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson said.
- UnitedHealth Group posted revenues of $91.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 15 percent from $80.1 billion over the same period last year.
- UnitedHealth's Optum arm purchased Middletown, N.Y.-based Crystal Run Healthcare, a multispecialty physician group with over 400 providers across more than 30 locations.
- UnitedHealth Group is the most innovative payer in 2023, according to Fortune.
- The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority referred UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of the health technology firm EMIS Group for an in-depth investigation.
- UnitedHealthcare is moving forward with a plan to eliminate 20 percent of its current prior authorizations and implement a national gold-card program.
- The American Gastroenterological Association is asking its members to contact UnitedHealthcare to stop new prior authorization requirements from going into effect June 1.
- UnitedHealth Group indicated it would not renew the lease at its 20-acre campus in Minnetonka, Minn., which runs through 2024.
- The Justice Department is no longer pursuing an appeal to block UnitedHealth Group's $7.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare that closed in October.
- UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty was named the seventh most influential CEO in 2023 by CEO World's annual ranking.
- UnitedHealth Group members asked a federal appeals court to reassess a former ruling in favor of a UnitedHealth subsidiary they say has led to "disastrous consequences" for employee benefit plans and millions of mental health and addiction patients.
- UnitedHealth Group and the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta partnered on a new mobile app that will offer postpartum support to new Black mothers and their children.
- UnitedHealth Group is the largest insurance company in the world by market cap in 2023, according to Insurance Business.