UNC Health Southeastern ASC lands reaccreditation

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has reaccredited the Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park in Lumberton, N.C., according to a Feb. 4 The Robesonian article.

Accreditation by the AAAHC indicates the ASC follows strict medical and safety protocols. There are more than 6,100 ambulatory healthcare organizations in the U.S. accredited by the AAAHC.

The Surgery Center is an affiliate of Lumberton-based UNC Health Southeastern. The ASC has seven surgical and procedure rooms, presurgery and recovery bays, recovery rooms for children and adults, and an outdoor trail.

"Congratulations to the Ambulatory Surgery Team for their diligence and attention to excellence in the achievement of reaccreditation," Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern senior vice president and COO, told The Robesonian. "This is an indication of the exemplary service that the Surgery team provides for our patients, families, surgeons and staff. We are extremely proud of all our team members and extend a heartfelt thank you to the team on their accomplishment."