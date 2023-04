The Saint Luke's East Hospital ASC in Lee's Summit, Mo., has broken ground on a $52 million expansion project, according to an April 19 report from REBusiness Online.

The center was originally constructed in 2006, and the 113,913-square-foot renovation project will create additional space.

Work includes renovating the existing two-story, 52,000-square-foot ASC and adding a 62,000-square-foot third story addition. It is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2024.