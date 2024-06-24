Optum's biggest plays so far in 2024

Here are five of Optum's most important moves and headlines that Becker's has reported on in 2024:

1. The company announced that it is shuttering its telehealth business, selling its workers' compensation settlement solutions business and closing a clinic in Ohio, laying off 129 employees in the process.

2. Optum plans to acquire bankrupt Dallas-based Steward Health Care's physician group, Stewardship Health, which has 1,700 physicians.

3. Optum's ASC arm, SCA Health, signed two deals to offload ASCs.

4. The company promoted its president, Heather Cianfrocco, to CEO in March. Additionally, Optum Financial Services named Dhivya Suryadevara as CEO.

5. Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic.