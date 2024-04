Here are three leadership moves Optum, parent company of SCA Health, has made in 2024:

1. Optum promoted its president, Heather Cianfrocco, to CEO in March. She previously served as Optum's president and has held numerous leadership roles since joining UnitedHealth Group in 2008.

2. Optum Financial Services named Dhivya Suryadevara as CEO.

3. Optum promoted Rodney Plante to senior vice president and CIO of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.