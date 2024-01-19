Nurse pay in 2024: 5 stats to know

A recent report found that 52% of healthcare employees indicated they feel fairly paid for the work they do — the lowest score of any industry studied.

Here are five statistics providing insight into how nurses are compensated:

1. The mean annual salary of registered nurses is $89,010, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Nurse practitioners earn an average of $124,680.

2. The average hourly pay for registered nurses is $42.80; it is $59.94 for nurse practitioners.

3. The average salary among the registered nurses in the top 10% of earners is $129,400, and it is $165,240 for nurse practitioners.

4. Registered nurses among the bottom 10% of earners make $61,250 annually. For nurse practitioners, this figure is $87,340.

5. In a recent Medscape survey, 14% of registered nurses and 9% of nurse practitioners said their pay was one of the least rewarding parts of their job.