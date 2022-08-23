Job market leverage back in the hands of employers, survey shows

With the COVID-19 pandemic tanking the labor market, job-hunters and employees have spent the last few years with the upperhand, getting raises and extra perks, as employers have struggled to boost retention.

However, according to a new survey conducted by the Harris Poll for Bloomberg News, the tables might be turning.

Of the 2,007 survey respondents, 58 percent said that they believe employers have the upperhand now; up 5 percent from January.

Individuals are joining the job market at rapid rates, with the economy adding double the amount of jobs predicted last month.

According to a recent survey from PWC, half of U.S. companies are planning layoffs, including Apple, Robinhood and Peloton.

Now, 59 percent of workers say they feel less empowered, and don't feel comfortable asking for a raise.

Fifty-one percent of workers also said they would be nervous to negotiate a work-from-home deal if companies went back to full-time in-person work.

While only 46 percent of baby boomers believe that employers are back in power, the numbers increase to 58 percent for Generation X, 66 percent for millennials and 74 percent for Generation Z.