Here's where elective procedures are being postponed

Hospitals nationwide are postponing elective procedures as COVID-19 surges are reaching record highs.

Here are states where elective procedures are being postponed:

This is not a comprehensive list. If a health system or hospital is postponing surgeries in your state, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Alabama:

Boaz-based Marshall Medical Centers is postponing outpatient procedures beginning Aug. 11, CBS affiliate News 19 reported.

Huntsville and Madison Hospitals postponed both inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries, Advance Local reported Aug. 9.

Arkansas:

Little Rock-based CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs is postponing elective procedures, ABC affiliate KATV reported Aug. 4

Florida:

Many hospitals and health systems in Florida have postponed elective surgeries as COVID-19 surges throughout the state.

Here are a few examples:

Naples-based NCH Healthcare System postponed elective surgeries and relocated some to its ASC.

All AdventHealth hospitals deferred hospital-based outpatient procedures to later dates, Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Aug. 10.

Lakeland Regional Health is temporarily postponing elective surgeries that require an inpatient stay, CBS affiliate WTSP reported Aug. 10.

Baptist Health in Jacksonville asked surgeons to delay elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

Georgia:

Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System postponed some elective surgeries, News4Jax reported Aug. 2

Louisiana:

Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge temporarily halted nonurgent surgeries.

New Orleans-based LCMC Health also paused elective surgeries indefinitely beginning July 26.

Mississippi:

Mississippi health officials ordered licensed hospitals in the state to delay certain elective procedures that require overnight hospitalization beginning Aug. 1.

Oregon:

St. Charles Health Care in Bend is delaying elective surgeries and procedures, according to ABC affiliate KATU.

Texas:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has asked hospitals to voluntarily delay elective procedures in an Aug. 9 letter to the Texas Hospital Association.