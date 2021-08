Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has postponed elective surgeries to make room for COVID-19 patients, Naples Daily News reported Aug. 9.

As of Aug. 9, some elective surgeries will be relocated to NCH Bonita Outpatient Surgery Center.

NCH had 152 infected patients as of Aug. 6, the third day in a row that it broke its record from July of 2020's peak of 144 patients.