Colorado ASC selects platform to speed physician credentialing

Parker, Colo.-based Milestone Surgery Center has begun using IntelliCentrics' credentialing platform to speed up its physician onboarding, IntelliCentrics said Nov. 15.

IntelliCentrics' SEC³URE Ethos platform offers a faster and more accurate credentialing process, the company said.

Oscar A. Aguirre, MD, founder and medical director of Milestone, said IntelliCentrics' platform was selected to reduce the average 120-day credentialing process.

The multispecialty ASC opened and received its state license in October. It offers cosmetic and plastic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, pain management, urology and urogynecology services.