Cary Skin Center secures accreditation from Surgical Review Corp.

Cary (N.C.) Skin Center has received accreditation by the Surgical Review Corp. as the first Center of Excellence in Mohs micrographic surgery, according to a Feb. 15 news release.

Cary Skin Center is an outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer removal.

Facilities seeking Surgical Review Corp. accreditation undergo a thorough assessment to ensure it meets the organization's standards. The inspections include overviewing standardized operating procedures, patient education, surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and continuous quality assessment.

