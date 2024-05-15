Banner Health's ASC strategy: 3 updates

Phoenix-based Banner Health has worked to expand its reach in the ASC market since 2020.

Banner Health operates six hospitals and has more than 50,000 employees across six states.

Here are three updates on the health system's outpatient care presence in 2024:

1. Three of Banner's ASCs were named among the best in the Phoenix area by U.S. News & World Report.

2. In April, Banner submitted an application to construct a three-story medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz., that will house an ASC and other outpatient services.

3. In February, the health system sold a three-building outpatient medical building portfolio in Arizona to Stockdale Capital Partners for $32 million. Banner fully occupies each of the facilities.