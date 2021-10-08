ASC temporarily closes after woman stabbed

Police locked down Mercy Surgery Center - Springfield (Mo.) on the morning of Oct. 8 after a woman had been stabbed, according to Ozarksfirst.com.

The woman, who worked at Mercy, was stabbed at 7:15 a.m. CDT and taken to the emergency room, Springfield police Lt. Steve Schwind told the local news outlet. Police said the assault stemmed from a domestic incident.

The surgery center will be closed for the day. Mercy Hospital Springfield is open, but monitoring entrances, according to the report

The hospital said it is contacting patients "scheduled to be in the building today" to reschedule or send to another location.

The stabbing suspect has been taken into custody, Springfield Police said.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to Mercy Hospital Springfield for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.