Aetna in the headlines: 24 updates in 60 days

Here are 24 stories Becker's has covered about Aetna and its parent company, CVS Health, since March 2:

Baton Rouge (La.) General has reached an agreement on a new contract with Cigna but remains out of network with Aetna. CVS Health is expecting big growth in its Medicare Advantage membership by the end of 2023, setting a different tone compared to the company's disappointment in "low- to mid-single-digit-percentage" growth late last year. CVS Health completed its $10.6 billion acquisition of primary care company Oak Street Health. A Texas woman pleaded guilty for her role in a scheme to defraud insurers, including Aetna, by accessing private patient information. CVS Health reported $2.1 billion in profit and surpassed 25 million members through Aetna, according to the company's first-quarter earnings. ChatGPT named Aetna as one of the top health insurers. Aetna reached a tentative contract agreement with the six University of California health systems, avoiding a split that would have affected thousands of patients. Aetna Better Health of Maryland is partnering with digital health company Mae on improving maternal healthcare for Black women. A former physician and his ASC company were sentenced to seven years in prison and five years of probation, respectively, for a scheme to defraud private insurers, including Aetna. CVS Health named Brian Kane as executive vice president and president of Aetna, effective September 1. CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch was among the likes of Elon Musk, President Joe Biden and Beyonce on Time's list of the 100 most influential people for 2023. Ms. Lynch was paid $21.3 million in total compensation in 2022. Oshi Health, a virtual specialty care gastrointestinal health company, raised $30 million in a series B financing round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies with participation from CVS Health Ventures. Aetna and Oshi Health teamed up to offer virtual care for those with digestive disorders. AmSurg's more than 250 surgery centers are now in-network with Aetna after physician services company Envision Healthcare signed a multiyear deal with the insurer. Health system innovation leaders say CVS Health's completed $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health makes sense in an industry that is moving toward the home — and that the company is far from done expanding. CVS and Optum have struggled to integrate behavioral health into their payer-provider models. Oscar Health named former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini as the company's next chief executive. Cigna CEO David Cordani must sit for a deposition as the company seeks to block a former executive from taking a role with rival CVS Health, a federal judge ruled. Aetna is leveraging CVS Health's retail stores to let Medicaid members know they may need to renew their coverage. Some Aetna plans will be out of network at UC San Diego Health on April 7 if the two organizations don't agree on a new contract. Plans affected include commercial and Medicare policies. New York City leaders greenlit an Aetna-run Medicare Advantage plan for the city's retired municipal employees. Aetna agreed to pay up to $3.4 million to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging it wrongly refused to cover patients' cancer treatments. CVS went from one store in 1963 to a $105 billion healthcare behemoth that has thousands of pharmacies, hundreds of clinics and an insurance company — and continues to grow. Kelly Munson, president of Aetna Medicaid, sat down with Becker's to explain how the company is working to contact members about redeterminations and partnering with Medicaid programs in the 14 states where it manages plans.