7 ASCs with coronavirus restrictions or closures | March 20

Surgery centers nationwide are closing or restricting access across because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are seven:

• The Waverly Lake Surgery Center in Albany, Ore., closed last week after a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Read more here.

• Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., closed the Parkview Inverness Surgery Center and Parkview Premier Surgery Tuesday after restricting visitors and canceling surgeries to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.

• The Lake Tahoe Surgery Center has closed. All emergent surgeries will be performed at Barton Memorial Hospital, according to SouthTahoeNow.com. Read more here.

• Tri County Center for Endoscopy in Clinton Township, Mich., has closed proactively due to COVID-19.

• The Riverside Surgery Center of Rutherford (N.J.) is open for urgent surgeries only and has reduced staff.

• The North Hlls Surgery Center in Fayetteville, Ark., is closing March 20 to decrease community exposure to the virus, according to the Northwest Arknasas Democrat Gazette. Read more here.

Has your ASC been affected by COVID-19? To share your story, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com

More articles on ASC news:

7 updates for ASC owners on the coronavirus

Kaiser may use ASCs for coronavirus patients in Colorado

New CMS surgery recommendations for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.