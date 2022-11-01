5 things ASC leaders should know about long COVID-19 cases

Long COVID-19 cases, defined as suffering from COVID-19 symptoms for three months or longer, are more prevalent in women than men, according to an Oct. 31 report from CNBC based on U.S. Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics data.

Here are five things for ASC leaders to know about long COVID-19:

1. Seventeen percent of women have experienced long COVID, compared to 11 percent of men.

2. About 2.4 percent of women have reported symptoms that limit their daily lives, compared to 1.3 percent of men.

3. More than 14 percent of adults have had long COVID.

4. An estimated 4 million individuals have been unable to work because of long COVID.

5. Almost 60 percent of long COVID cases are connected to the original virus from China, while 17 percent were connected to the delta variant and 10 percent to omicron.