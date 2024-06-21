5 states where physicians can thrive

Wisconsin was recently named the best state for physicians to practice in 2024 by Medscape, which considered factors including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents.
Here is what makes the top five states to practice in the best places for physicians to thrive, according to the report:
- Wisconsin: Wisconsin has low malpractice and insurance premiums and lots of outside of work activities, including a popular sports and beer scene.
- Minnesota: Minnesota has a top public health system and a low density of physicians, making jobs in demand. There are also many outdoor activities to partake in.
- North Dakota: North Dakota has a low cost of living and low malpractice premiums. There are also many hiking and biking opportunities.
- Hawaii: Hawaii has low disease incidences and low physician burnout rates, in addition to popular scenery and a laid-back lifestyle.
- Ohio: Ohio offers residents a low cost of living and highly rated research hospitals. Additionally, the state is centrally located.