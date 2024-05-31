The best, worst states to practice medicine: 2024

Wisconsin has been named the best state to practice medicine for 2024, according to Medscape's "Best & Worst Places to Practice" report, published May 30. In contrast, West Virginia has been named the worst state in which to practice.

The report considered a number of factors, including malpractice insurance premiums, compensation, cost of living, physician density, physician burnout rates and the percentage of insured residents.

The 10 best states to practice medicine in for 2024

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. North Dakota

4. Hawaii

5. Ohio

6. Alaska

7. New Mexico

8. Oregon

9. Washington

10. Massachusetts

The five worst states to practice medicine in for 2024

1. West Virginia

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Florida

5. Georgia