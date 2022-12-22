5 numbers ASC leaders need to know going into 2023 

Here are five key numbers ASC leaders need to know going into the new year:

26 percent. The percentage of private practice physicians, according to an April report from Avalere.

4.5 percent. The percentage that CMS cut physician pay in its physician fee schedule final rule, released Nov. 1.

11,400 physicians left private practice and hospital employment in the second half of last year after the rate of hospital-employed physicians had been flat for 18 months, according to the same Avalere report.

76 percent. The percentage of physicians who said the move toward value-based payment in Medicare or Medicaid has increased the regulatory burden on their practice, while 10 percent said it has not, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Annual Regulatory Burden Report."

$2 billion. The amount Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, paid for Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold, pointing to the company's growing interest in physicians.