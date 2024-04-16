ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

$5.8M Ohio ASC sees 50 patients in 1st 3 months

Claire Wallace -  

A $5.8 million ASC opened its doors in Norwalk, Ohio, in January and has already seen 50 patients, according to a March 27 report from the Norwalk Reflector. 

The Surgery Center of North Central Ohio opened in collaboration between Norwalk-based Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Sandusky, Ohio-based NOMS Healthcare, and Health Care Facilities Partners. 

The 12,000-square-foot facility has three operating rooms, one procedure room, 10 patient bays for preoperative and postoperative care, and a laser room. 

It will serve ASC specialties including eye procedures; ear, nose and throat procedures; orthopedics; gastroenterology treatments; and foot and ankle procedures.

