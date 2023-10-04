3 Stark law violations in 2023 

Here are three Stark law violations Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. Oliver Street Dermatology, a Texas management company that operates dermatology practices, ASCs and pathology laboratories, agreed to pay $8.9 million to settle self-reported allegations that it violated Stark law.

From January 2013 to July 2018, the company, doing business as U.S. Dermatology Partners, acquired several dermatology practices across the country.

2. Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston agreed to pay over $5.7 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. Seven of the facility's physician compensation plans allegedly violate the Physician Self-Referral Law.

3. Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare and two physicians paid $69 million in three civil settlements for allegedly violating the False Claims Act. The healthcare system and physicians allegedly had improper financial relationships with eight physicians and a physician-owned investment group. The parties allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and the Federal Employees' Compensation Act program.