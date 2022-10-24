3 pieces of legislation ASC leaders should know

The American Medical Association is involved in lobbying and advocacy efforts for legislation involving Medicare, physician's practices and more, according to an Oct. 4 report from the organization.

Three pieces of legislation ASC leaders should know:

1. House bill 8800: This bill, sponsored by Reps. Ami Bera, MD, and Larry Bucshon, MD, aims to stop the scheduled 4.42 percent cut to the Medicare physician pay rate.

2. House bill 3173: This bill, which would reform prior authorization for Medicare Advantage plans, passed in the House. A companion bill now has 43 co-sponsors.

3. The Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act: This bill aims to extend telehealth flexibilities currently made possible under the COVID-19 public health emergency. It would extend flexibility in telehealth rules through Dec. 31, 2024.