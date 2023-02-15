3 hospitals closing service lines

Below are three hospitals ending services that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 6:
- Oroville (Calif.) Hospital is closing Golden Valley Home Health, the hospital's home health business.
- Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va., abruptly closed the retail pharmacy it leased to Hague Pharmacy Feb. 8 after its lease expired.
- Fredericksburg, Texas-based Hill County Memorial Hospital will close its Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital.