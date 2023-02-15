3 hospitals closing service lines

Below are three hospitals ending services that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 6:

Oroville (Calif.) Hospital is closing Golden Valley Home Health, the hospital's home health business.



Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va., abruptly closed the retail pharmacy it leased to Hague Pharmacy Feb. 8 after its lease expired.



Fredericksburg, Texas-based Hill County Memorial Hospital will close its Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital.