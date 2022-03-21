10 worst states for physicians

Many of the worst states for physicians are clustered in the Northeast, according to Wallethub's 2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors ranking, released March 21.

In building the list, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 categories, including annual wage, starting salary, metrics on licensure, and other measures of competition, opportunity and the medical environment.

The 10 worst states for physicians:

Rank

State

Opportunity and competition rank (out of 51)

Medical environment rank (out of 51)

51

Rhode Island

41

47

50

New York

42

44

49

District of Columbia

51

24

48

Delaware

29

51

47

New Jersey

44

37

46

Alaska

32

34

45

Hawaii

45

41

44

Vermont

48

35

43

Massachusetts

50

10

42

Oregon

38

20

