10 healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America

Brownsville, Texas, has been named the unhealthiest city in America for 2023 while San Francisco was named the healthiest, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website based its findings on 43 key indicators of health, including fruit and vegetable consumption and vaccination rates.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated cities across the U.S. Read more about the methodology here.

Ten healthiest U.S. cities in 2023

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. Honolulu

4. San Diego

5. Salt Lake City

6. Portland

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Minneapolis

9. Denver

10. Irvine, Calif.

Ten unhealthiest U.S. cities in 2023

1. Brownsville, Texas

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Shreveport, La.

4. Columbus, Ga.

5. Augusta, Ga.

6. Montgomery, Ala.

7. Memphis, Tenn.

8. Fayetteville, N.C.

9. Laredo, Texas

10. Corpus Christi, Texas