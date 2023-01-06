CMS in the last year: 5 leaders weigh in 

Here's what five ASC leaders had to say about CMS in the last year:

Editor's note: Responses were edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Gerald Hayken, MD. Orthopedic surgery specialist in Mount Laurel, N.J.: I believe that the 4.42 percent CMS pay cut is damaging to the healthcare system. I believe that it will drive more physicians out of private practice, a trend that is already underway. In a world of escalating costs and increasing regulation, it is becoming too difficult to practice medicine, not because we don't enjoy patient care, but because it is becoming too difficult to provide good patient care and also make an appropriate living for the care and benefits that we provide.

Michael Pech, MD. OB-GYN at Gundersen Health System (Mausten, Wis.): I turn 61 next week. I was planning on working until 65, but if reimbursements continue to decline, I will retire earlier. I am practicing because I still enjoy it, and my skills [I believe] remain high. But if the government continues to screw with physicians, I will just hang it up and enjoy my retirement.

Joseph Cleveland Jr., MD. Chair of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Council on Health Policy and Relationships: The myriad pressures facing our country's healthcare system grow with each year, yet instead of pursuing long-term reform to stabilize the system, CMS' annual cuts to Medicare further exacerbate the issue.

John Ratliff, MD. Washington Committee Chair of the American Association of Neurological Surgeon/Congress of Neurological Surgeons: Once again, we are facing another year of devastating cuts to a Medicare system that is already ill-equipped to meet the needs of millions of Americans. The Surgical Care Coalition stands ready to urge Congress to not only stabilize payment levels in the short term but also transform the system into one that is stable and reliable in the long term.



Deb Meyer, RN. Administrator of Skyline Surgery Center (Pocatello, Idaho): Increased operating costs with decreased resources, due to constant cuts in CMS and insurance procedure payments with the rising cost of staff, materials, medications and all other expenses [are driving the future of healthcare]. It is increasingly difficult to make money while the profit margin is constantly decreasing. If this trend continues, it will be impossible for independent practices and ASCs to survive. ASCs offer a valuable service to the communities they serve by providing high-quality services at affordable prices. Instead of decreasing funding for services offered and limiting service, i.e., total joints, which were just removed for the CMS outpatient list in 2020, payers should be the driving force in pushing patient care out of expensive hospitals and hospital outpatient departments.