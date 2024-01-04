5 numbers on HOPD vs. ASC costs

The reimbursement disparity between hospital outpatient departments and ASCs is frustrating leaders as costs soar.

"Our costs are increasing, especially salaries and benefits, which need to be competitive with HOPDs and hospitals, yet reimbursements still sit at 50% of the HOPD rates," Andrew Weiss, administrator of Vorhees, N.J.-based Summit Surgical Center, told Becker's.

Here are five numbers on the cost difference between ASCs vs. HOPDs:

1. Medical procedures can cost as much as 58% more at HOPDs when compared to a physician office or ASC, according to an analysis by Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analytics company.

2. Colonoscopy screenings cost 32% more in a hospital than in an ASC, according to the same analysis.

3. Diagnostic colonoscopies cost 58% more and cataract surgery costs 56% more.

4. More than 80% of HOPD cardiovascular procedures could be allowed in ASCs from Medicare's covered procedure list inclusion, according to a report from Cardiovascular Business.

5. The average cost of a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal at an ASC is $3,412, compared to $5,226 at an HOPD, according to data from Sidecar Health's care price calculator.