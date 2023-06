The cost of knee, hip arthroscopy at ASCs vs. HOPDs: A breakdown

The average cost of a knee arthroscopy with cartilage removal at an ASC is $3,412, compared to $5,226 at a hospital outpatient department, according to data from Sidecar Health's care price calculator.

Additionally, the cost of a hip arthroscopy is $5,871 at an ASC versus $9,844 at an HOPD.

Here is a breakdown of the costs associated with each procedure at an ASC versus an HOPD:

Hip arthroscopy at an ASC:

Orthopedic surgeon visit provider fee: $132

Provider fee to remove hip joint lining or socket cartilage using endoscope: $1,060

Surgery center fee to remove hip joint lining or socket cartilage using endoscope: $3,505

Radiology fee for MRI of hip, knee, or ankle joint: $320

Radiology fee for X-ray of hip with pelvis: $45

Hydrocodone-acetaminophen: $16

Non-wood underarm crutches: $65

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $594

Hip arthroscopy at an HOPD:

Orthopedic surgeon visit provider fee: $132

Provider fee to remove hip joint lining or socket cartilage using endoscope: $1,060

Outpatient hospital fee to remove hip joint lining or socket cartilage using endoscope: $7,478

Radiology fee for MRI of hip, knee, or ankle joint: $320

Radiology fee for X-ray of hip with pelvis: $45

Hydrocodone-acetaminophen: $16

Non-wood underarm crutches: $65

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $594

Knee arthroscopy at an ASC:

Orthopedic surgeon visit provider fee: $132

Provider fee to remove knee cartilage using endoscope: $718

Surgery center fee to remove knee cartilage using endoscope: $1,608

Radiology fee for MRI of hip, knee, or ankle joint: $320

Radiology fee for X-ray of knee: $47

Non-wood underarm crutches: $65

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $388

Knee arthroscopy at an HOPD:

Orthopedic surgeon visit provider fee: $132

Provider fee to remove knee cartilage using endoscope: $718

Surgery center fee to remove knee cartilage using endoscope: $3,422

Radiology fee for MRI of hip, knee, or ankle joint: $320

Radiology fee for X-ray of knee: $47

Non-wood underarm crutches: $65

Anesthesiologist fee to be "put under" for procedure: $134

Anesthesiologist time to be "put under" for procedure: $388