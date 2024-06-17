This ASC's 'secret sauce' for attracting staff

Staffing is a key factor at any practice and the ability to recruit and retain staff has the potential to make or break ASCs.

Becker's connected with Alene Stewart, RN, the CEO of Raritan Valley Surgery Center in Somerset, N.J., to see what her ASC does to ensure successful staffing.

Question: How is your ASC attracting staff and physicians?

Alene Stewart: Here at RVSC, we have a multifaceted approach to attracting teammates and physicians to the center. The secret sauce for RVSC starts with competitive salaries and benefits that include an annual bonus program. As you know, the ASC industry provides a wonderful work-life balance, free of on-call responsibilities. This certainly helps to attract a larger pool of candidates, but there is so much more!

At RVSC, we focus on professional development, continuing education and career growth in a work environment that is truly positive, collaborative, and supportive. Employee engagement scores have been above 90% for the last five years. The core values that include clinical quality, continuous improvement, teamwork, service excellence, accountability, integrity and inclusiveness are how we recruit and hire only the most knowledgeable, skilled and compassionate individuals. When a candidate has these core values, the rest is history.

Everyone at RVSC has a voice and is responsible for speaking up for clinical safety. This is one of the reasons RVSC holds a clinical quality score of 100%. With a dedicated team of professionals, this is also key on how we attract the most sought after physicians as well. The high-quality and patient care received at RVSC is second to none. In regard to physician partnerships, SCA Health is focused on putting clinical safety over cost in all situations. Our culture of quality and safety includes efficient operations where physicians love being involved in the clinical decision-making processes. The medical executive committee, physician partnership and governing board are highly engaged in all aspects of the facility, and there is a mutual respect for the team that they work so closely with.

Physicians' time is important, and the team makes every effort to ensure on-time starts and the most efficient processes. RVSC teammates have a knack for anticipating and catering to the needs of the physicians. This strategy is supported by a 100% physician partnership satisfaction score which has led to the success and a proven track record for longevity and tenure of the physicians and staff. The reputation that RVSC has, attracts other physicians to this truly cohesive team.