10 highest-paying metro areas for orthopedic surgeons

Orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. can earn up to $183,600 more than the national average salary by practicing in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis., metropolitan area, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
The national average salary for orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. is $378,250, however, orthopedic surgeons in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis., area, the highest-paying metropolitan area for the profession, earn an average of $561,850 each year.
Here are the 10 highest-paying metropolitan areas for orthopedic surgeons:
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.: $561,850
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.: $504,440
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.: $490,070
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.: $457,200
- Roanoke, Va.: $455,270
- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.: $443,100
- Bend-Redmond, Ore.: $431,520
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.: $424,960
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.: $420,080
- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.: $418,150