10 highest-paying metro areas for orthopedic surgeons

Orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. can earn up to $183,600 more than the national average salary by practicing in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis., metropolitan area, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

The national average salary for orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. is $378,250, however, orthopedic surgeons in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis., area, the highest-paying metropolitan area for the profession, earn an average of $561,850 each year.

Here are the 10 highest-paying metropolitan areas for orthopedic surgeons: