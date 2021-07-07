What 7 big orthopedic companies paid surgeons last year

Orthopedic device companies paid millions to surgeons in 2020 despite the pandemic, according to the CMS Open Payments database.

Medtronic paid the most to surgeons, followed by Stryker and DePuy Synthes. Below is a breakdown of general and research payments.

1. Medtronic

General: $2 billion
Research: $6.3 million

2. Stryker

General: $74.8 million
Research: $6.8 million

3. DePuy Synthes

General: $65.6 million
Research: $281,891

4. Zimmer Biomet

General: $62.9 million
Research: $4.9 million

5. Smith+Nephew

General: $33.8 million
Research: $6.1 million

6. NuVasive

General: $16.6 million
Research: $274,289

7. Wright Medical Technology

General: $11.8 million
Research: $487,081

