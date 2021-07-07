What 7 big orthopedic companies paid surgeons last year

Orthopedic device companies paid millions to surgeons in 2020 despite the pandemic, according to the CMS Open Payments database.

Medtronic paid the most to surgeons, followed by Stryker and DePuy Synthes. Below is a breakdown of general and research payments.



1. Medtronic



General: $2 billion

Research: $6.3 million



2. Stryker



General: $74.8 million

Research: $6.8 million



3. DePuy Synthes



General: $65.6 million

Research: $281,891



4. Zimmer Biomet



General: $62.9 million

Research: $4.9 million



5. Smith+Nephew



General: $33.8 million

Research: $6.1 million



6. NuVasive



General: $16.6 million

Research: $274,289



7. Wright Medical Technology



General: $11.8 million

Research: $487,081