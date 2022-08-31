Vaccine distribution frustrations and 9 more supply chain updates

Here are 10 supply chain updates reported by Becker's since Aug. 24 for ASC leaders to know:

1. The FDA's strategy to stretch the supply of the Jynneos, the monkeypox vaccine, is creating problems for state health departments.

2. A survey by consulting company McKinsey compiled supply chain executives' main strategies at bolstering their work.

3. These 10 health systems and hospitals have posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week.

4. After more than two years, N95 respirator masks have exited the FDA's medical device shortage list.

5. The federal government plans to halt its program that delivers free, at-home COVID-19 tests on Sept. 2 because of dwindling funds.

6. Abbott Nutrition is back to manufacturing Similac, its leading baby formula product, and the company said Aug. 26 it expects to provide it to buyers by mid-October.'

7. HHS is plugging $11 million into a Michigan facility tasked with filling vials with monkeypox vaccine Jynneos, the department said Aug. 29.

8. Minneapolis-based devicemaker Medtronic found a 98.7 percent success rate for its Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator System which is still in development, the company said Aug. 28.

9. Philips Respironics is recalling 386 bilevel positive airway pressure ventilators because the machines could "release chemicals of concern" related to a "non-compatible material" in its plastic, the FDA said Aug. 29.

10. A list of drug and medical devices recalled in August.