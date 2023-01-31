Mixed responses to Amazon's RxPass and 7 more supply chain updates

Below are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders reported by Becker's since Jan. 25:
- Here are five drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January.
- Medical devicemaker Royal Philips will lay off 6,000 employees by 2025, and half of those will be conducted this year. The Denmark-based company said the layoffs will help with a "simplified operating model" and "a significantly reduced cost structure."
- The FDA issued draft guidance to loosen blood donation eligibility rules for gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships. The agency is proposing eliminating time-based deferrals, which requires men to abstain from sex with other men for three months before donating blood.
- Here are five supply chain leaders to know from the U.S. News & World Report's top five hospitals for the year.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, NYC Health + Hospitals and eight more health systems and hospitals are hiring for supply chain roles as of Jan. 26.
- The FDA announced a Class 1 recall of Datascope/Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, a device used to treat adults with heart failure complications or acute coronary syndrome, after one death and four serious injuries were reported.
- Dan Hurry, chief supply chain officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, illustrated the biggest problem for the medical supply chain using a Gatorade bottle. Here's how.
- Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. Here's why.