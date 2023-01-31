Mixed responses to Amazon's RxPass and 7 more supply chain updates

Below are eight supply chain updates for ASC leaders reported by Becker's since Jan. 25:

Here are five drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in January.

Medical devicemaker Royal Philips will lay off 6,000 employees by 2025, and half of those will be conducted this year. The Denmark-based company said the layoffs will help with a "simplified operating model" and "a significantly reduced cost structure."

The FDA issued draft guidance to loosen blood donation eligibility rules for gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships. The agency is proposing eliminating time-based deferrals, which requires men to abstain from sex with other men for three months before donating blood.

Here are five supply chain leaders to know from the U.S. News & World Report's top five hospitals for the year.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, NYC Health + Hospitals and eight more health systems and hospitals are hiring for supply chain roles as of Jan. 26.

The FDA announced a Class 1 recall of Datascope/Getinge's Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump, a device used to treat adults with heart failure complications or acute coronary syndrome, after one death and four serious injuries were reported.

Dan Hurry, chief supply chain officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, illustrated the biggest problem for the medical supply chain using a Gatorade bottle. Here's how.