Medline adapts to accommodate increase in orders from ASCs

Medical supply giant Medline recently announced the addition of a $75 million distribution center in St. Peters, Mo., to keep up with a growing demand from healthcare institutions, including ASCs, according to a Sept. 1 report from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The St. Peters site will supply hospitals, nursing homes, physicians' offices, home health patients and surgical centers across the Midwest, according to the report.

In 2021, Medline reported $20.2 billion in sales. The new facility has more than 125 employees focused on fortifying the supply chain as the medical industry comes off the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medline is also closely following changing trends and demands in the healthcare space. The supplier is seeing an increase in orders from the ASC industry, as more patients are opting for outpatient care. It is also witnessing a growing demand from home health agencies as people prefer to age at home to relocating to an assisted living facility.